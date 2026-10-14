WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 15, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 15
- Songwriters Circle series featuring Rebecca Berlin, Jennifer Rose and Oliver Burdo – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
- Pat Hackett – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
FRI OCT 16
- Benny Ernewein – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Slim + Red – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Tapped In – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Rob Fisher – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Gary Howell – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT OCT 17
- Dave Ahlquist – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Pat Hackett – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Tanny Danner – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Taylor Remaid – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Small Town Rollers – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Party McFly – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Mike Mannarino – The Cooler – Sherman
- A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- The Hallow Society with Eden On Fire – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
SUN OCT 18
- Kris Meekins – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
WED OCT 21
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Nights of the Living Reg: Practical Magic 2 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
Leave a Reply