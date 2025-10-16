WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 16, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

FRI OCT 17

Glow Stone/Lenin-McCarthy – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Sonya Sutton – St. Luke’s Episopal Church – Jamestown

Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Kallie Williams – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Interstate Daydream – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Pat Hackett – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

Afraid of Human – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Midnight Recovery – Cassadaga American Legion – Cassadaga

Dean Wells – The Cooler – Sherman

Keith Medley – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Vinny and the Mudflaps – Parkway Ridge – Salamanca

The Billy Joel Tribute Experience – 1891 Fredonia Opera House – Fredonia

Jeremy Jaeger – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Nights of the Living Reg – Clue: The Movie – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 18

Party McFly – Shawbucks – Jamestown

The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Paul Hunter – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Brian Hanna Duo – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Swamp Yankees – The Office – Kennedy

Joe Thompson – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Jesse James Weston – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

have fun, be safe – Valentine’s Place – Fredonia

Smokin’ 45 – Harvest View Greenhouses – Fredonia

OsbornNash – Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club – Dunkirk

SUN OCT 19

Helga Hulse Memorial Concert featuring Aaron and Boaz Mecham – First Lutheran Church – Jamestown

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Fred Leopard – Forester Restaurant – Warren, PA

Darkwater Duo & Company – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer

TUE OCT 21

Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon

WED OCT 22