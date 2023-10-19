WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local Arts and Entertainment / WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 19, 2023

WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 19, 2023

By Leave a Comment

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU OCT 19

  • Arts on Fire LIVE featuring St. Vith – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts/YouTube – Jamestown
  • Catch Phrase – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

FRI OCT 20

  • Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
  • Miller and the Other Sinners Trio /Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
  • Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

SAT OCT 21

  • Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
  • Darkwater Duo and Company – Shawbucks – Jamestown
  • The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
  • Nick Slagle – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
  • Miranda Wilcox – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
  • Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point
  • Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
  • Movies at The Reg: Beetlejuice – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN OCT 22

  • Little Theatre presents: School of Rock – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown

MON OCT 23

  • Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED OCT 25

  • Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
  • Open Jam – Frewsburg American Legion – Frewsburg
  • Movies at The Reg: A Haunting In Venice – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.