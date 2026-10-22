WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 22, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 22
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Brian Chase – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI OCT 23
- Oliver Burdo – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Brian Chase – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Two Towns – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Selleena/Kallie & Skylar – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Daniel Cecil – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Gavin Paterniti – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Shawn & Casey – The Cooler – Sherman
- Jeremy Jaeger – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: The Odyssey – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT OCT 24
- Jamestown Harmony Express – Robert H Jackson Center – Jamestown
- Dan Douglas Band – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jade Giambrone – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Mad Dingo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Trever Stribing – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- We Speak Canadian/Jesse Smith – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Backlog – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
- Jim Ronan – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SUN OCT 25
- Erika & Jesse – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Teddy Long – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ruby: Mountain Soul Music – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Angel Busch – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
WED OCT 28
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Britt See – The Cooler – Sherman
- Nights of the Living Reg: Resident Evil – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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