WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 29, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 29
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Brian Chase – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA
FRI OCT 30
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Still Grinnin – The Wine Cellar – Jamstown
- Dan Douglas Band – Raven & Rune – Jamestown
- Campfire Junkie – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- Total Chaos – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Small Town Rollers – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – The Grandview of Ellington – Ellington
- Backlog – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Jesse James Weston – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT OCT 31
- Mister Green, Stereo Death and Feverhawk – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Freeze – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- We Speak Canadian – Randolph Brewing Company – Randolph
- Johnny Bauer Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Backwater Blues – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
- Backlog – Warren Eagles Club – Warren, PA
- Night Shift – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
SUN NOV 01
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
WED NOV 04
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Primetime – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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