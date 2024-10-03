WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 3, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 03
- Dean Wells – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI OCT 04
- Adam Gould – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Highlife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Mahaffey Brothers – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Movies at The Reg: Shaun of the Dead – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT OCT 05
- Backlog – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Happy Days – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Mable Roads & Ryders Cup Coffee – Lakewood
- Captain Tom Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Hyde & Seek – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Travis Happoldt – The Cooler – Sherman
- Echoes on Water – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
SUN OCT 06
- Brian Chase – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
WED OCT 09
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Didi – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
