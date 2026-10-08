WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 8, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 08

Open Mic – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Decide Today/Baseck/STCLVR/Succulent & Sinister/Eternal Creatrues – Secret Undisclosed Location – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Lodge – Warren, PA

FRI OCT 09

Logan Alexander and Laura “The Landshark” Ferraro – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Campfire Junkie – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood

Shani Bills – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Angel Busch – Annex 25 – Westfield

Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville

SAT OCT 10

SON – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Freeze – Raven & Rune – Jamestown

Spoiled Leftovers – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokin’ 45 – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

aKoostikly Challenged Trio – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Derek Davis and Luke Swanson – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Jeff Fetterman acoustic – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

Jerod Eggleston – The Cooler – Sherman

Derek Davis Duo – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

The Tradesmen, Lords of the Highway, Ralphie’s Gone Blind – Lakeside Golf Course – Ripley

The Funkensteins/Nashville North/Grosh/Seismic Urge/The West Ends – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN OCT 11

Sing-a-Long-a: The Final Showman – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Pat Harrington Trio – Balloons – Ellicottville

TUE OCT 13

Memory Cafe: Upcycle Fall Fall Craft with Heather Felton – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

WED OCT 14