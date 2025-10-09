WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 9, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU OCT 09
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Johnny Smooth Duo – Warren Moose Club – Warren, PA
FRI OCT 10
- The SpongeBob Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Rick Magee and Brian Butler – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Kallie Williams – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Terry Lee Goffee’s tribute to Johnny Cash – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville
- Movies at The Reg: Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT OCT 11
- The Reg presents: Puppy Pals LIVE On Stage – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- The SpongeBob Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Keith Medley – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers/Flight – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Alex Kates – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Trever Wilkins – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Sweet Jane Band Duo – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- The Hallow Society – Fat Daddy’s Tap Room and Grille – Warren, PA
- We Speak Canadian – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca
- Bad Habit – Peek’n Peak Resort – Clymer
SUN OCT 12
- The SpongeBob Musical – Lucille Ball Little Theatre – Jamestown
- Iron Eyes Experience – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
WED OCT 15
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Mike’s Acoustic Tunes – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: Clemente – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
