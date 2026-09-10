WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 10, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 10

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

FRI SEP 11

Logan Alexander – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Ryan Melquist – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

The i-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Karson Reumann and Joe Lamoureux – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Driftwood with Charity Nuse Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

SAT SEP 12

Circuit Aura/The Away Team/Brian Hanna/Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jade Giambrone – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown

Fat Cat Freddie – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Smokin’ 45/Midnight Bearhug – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Hintz of Thunder/Bri L’yrnn/Derek Davis/Jack Stevenson – Edmund Park – Sherman

Aces and Eights – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

MAD Music The 59ers – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA

Uncovered/Black Widow/Midnight Recovery – Merritt Estate Winery – Forestville

Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville

SUN SEP 13

Anna & Aaron Acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti

Black Widow Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

SideEye – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

JB Martin and the Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Bill Ward – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Qwister – Merritt Estate Winery – Forestville

WED SEP 16