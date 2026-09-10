WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 10, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU SEP 10
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Mike Chase – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
FRI SEP 11
- Logan Alexander – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Ryan Melquist – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- The i-90s – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Karson Reumann and Joe Lamoureux – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Jim Ronan – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Driftwood with Charity Nuse Duo – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SAT SEP 12
- Circuit Aura/The Away Team/Brian Hanna/Bill Ward – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jade Giambrone – SOLT Cafe – Jamestown
- Fat Cat Freddie – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Jerod Eggleston – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Smokin’ 45/Midnight Bearhug – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Hintz of Thunder/Bri L’yrnn/Derek Davis/Jack Stevenson – Edmund Park – Sherman
- Aces and Eights – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- MAD Music The 59ers – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Uncovered/Black Widow/Midnight Recovery – Merritt Estate Winery – Forestville
- Porcelain Busdrivers – Balloons – Ellicottville
SUN SEP 13
- Anna & Aaron Acoustic – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Black Widow Duo – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- SideEye – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- JB Martin and the Smokin’ Dog – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Bill Ward – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Qwister – Merritt Estate Winery – Forestville
WED SEP 16
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Tony – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
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