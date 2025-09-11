WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 11, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU SEP 11
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Swamp Yankees – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Jared Roswell Hill – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI SEP 12
- The Predicamint – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny & The Landshark – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – The Office – Kennedy
- Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Wallflowers – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
- Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Harry’s Hooligans – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion, Warren, PA
- Tyler McClain – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
SAT SEP 13
- WRFA’s 21st Birthday Extravaganza featuring Mister Green, The Hallow Society, Eggy Grumbleguts, The Hazy Rays, Feverhawk, Stereo Death and Tatum Erickson – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown
- Backlog – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- UnParallel Band with A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Sherman Music Festival featuring Paul Hunter, Derek Davis, Shawn & Casey and Black Widow – The Cooler and Edmund Park – Sherman
- Smilo & The Ghost – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- White Bronco/Midnight Recovery – 21 Brix Winery – Portland
- Echoes on Water – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
- Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- Davis & Eng – twig & vine – Warren, PA
- Party McFly – Warren Moose – Warren, PA
- Scott Celani Band’s Tom Petty tribute – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca
SUN SEP 14
- Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lana Marie Duo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Claudia Hoyser – The Grandview – Ellington
- Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Tennessee Back Porch Duo – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
TUE SEP 16
- Patti Parks & The Guy – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
WED SEP 17
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Movies at The Reg: It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
