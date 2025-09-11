WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 11, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 11

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Swamp Yankees – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Jared Roswell Hill – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI SEP 12

The Predicamint – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

We Speak Canadian – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny & The Landshark – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Ion Sky Trio unplugged – The Office – Kennedy

Michael Gerholdt – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Wallflowers – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Harry’s Hooligans – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

aKoostikly Challenged – Warren American Legion, Warren, PA

Tyler McClain – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

SAT SEP 13

WRFA’s 21 st Birthday Extravaganza featuring Mister Green, The Hallow Society, Eggy Grumbleguts, The Hazy Rays, Feverhawk, Stereo Death and Tatum Erickson – Reg Lenna Media Arts Studio – Jamestown

Backlog – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

U nParallel Band with A Strange Kind of Sunshine – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Rockabilly Steve and BR3 – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Jenuine Cello – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Sherman Music Festival featuring Paul Hunter, Derek Davis, Shawn & Casey and Black Widow – The Cooler and Edmund Park – Sherman

Smilo & The Ghost – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

W hite Bronco/Midnight Recovery – 21 Brix Winery – Portland

Echoes on Water – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA

S mokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA

D avis & Eng – twig & vine – Warren, PA

Party McFly – Warren Moose – Warren, PA

Scott Celani Band’s Tom Petty tribute – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca

SUN SEP 14

Backlog – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lana Marie Duo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Claudia Hoyser – The Grandview – Ellington

Sweet Jane Band – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Tennessee Back Porch Duo – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

TUE SEP 16

Patti Parks & The Guy – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

WED SEP 17