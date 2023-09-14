WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 14, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 14
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI SEP 15
- Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Refugee – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Afraid of Human – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Lenny and the Landshark – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Smokin’ 45 – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Ion Sky unplugged – Bent Run Brewery – Warren, PA
SAT SEP 16
- In Crowd and We Are 3 – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- The Torpedoes – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- White Bronco – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Drew Minton and Lena Morano – Splash – Bemus Point
- Black Widow – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Smokin’ 45 – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
SUN SEP 17
- OsbornNash – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Skinny Moo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Trever Wilkins – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON SEP 18
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED SEP 20
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
