WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 17, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
FRI SEP 18
- Gavin Paterniti – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Brian Hanna – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Mosaic Foundation – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Check 1, 2, 3 – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Down Right Dirty – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Brian Chase – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- East Wind – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- GoldiRocks/Cowboy Hat Happy Hour – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Erika & Jesse – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Slim & Red – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
- Rick Magee and the Roadhouse Rockers – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA
- Sarah Haggerty – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Movies at The Reg: Super Troopers 3 – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SAT SEP 19
- The iSh & ToniQ – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Smokehouse – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Slim & Red – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Erika & Jesse – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Selina/Bad Habit – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Black Widow – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Randy & Jamie – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Logan Alexander & Laura Ferraro – Ellington Rod & Gun Club – Ellington
- Backlog – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Tim Bartlett – The Cooler – Sherman
- Whiskey Joe – Bent Run Brewing Company – Warren, PA
SUN SEP 20
- Tito & Dave – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Duke Sherman Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- The Escape Goats – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
WED SEP 23
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Mike’s Acoustic Tunes – The Cooler – Sherman
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