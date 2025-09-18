WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 18, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 18

Third Thursday concert series featuring Charity Nuse Band with Adrianna Noone Trio – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown

FAR Trio – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Rebecca Magnuson – The Marvin House – Jamestown

Derek Davis – Busti Tap House – Busti

Shamus O’Donnell – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA

FRI SEP 19

Gavin Paterniti – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Reset To Vinyl’s Tribute to JOURNEY – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point

Bryan Hed – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Jesse Taylor Smith – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield

SAT SEP 20

T he Reg presents: Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Rock Off the Roof – The Spire Theater – Jamestown

Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Public Water Supply/ B ill Ward and John Cross – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

aKoostikly Challenged – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Another Round Bar and Grill – Cherry Creek

SUN SEP 21

Tito & Dave – Busti Tap House – Busti

Darkwater Duo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

The Assembly – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

Lenin-McCarthy – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley

WED SEP 24