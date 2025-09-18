WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 18, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU SEP 18
- Third Thursday concert series featuring Charity Nuse Band with Adrianna Noone Trio – Wintergarden Plaza – Jamestown
- FAR Trio – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Rebecca Magnuson – The Marvin House – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Shamus O’Donnell – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI SEP 19
- Gavin Paterniti – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Reset To Vinyl’s Tribute to JOURNEY – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua – Bemus Point
- Bryan Hed – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Jesse Taylor Smith – Annex 25 Art Gallery – Westfield
SAT SEP 20
- The Reg presents: Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Rock Off the Roof – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Public Water Supply/Bill Ward and John Cross – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- aKoostikly Challenged – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Midnight Growlers – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
- Kallie Williams and Kayla Lowe – Another Round Bar and Grill – Cherry Creek
SUN SEP 21
- Tito & Dave – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Darkwater Duo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- The Assembly – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
- Lenin-McCarthy – Ellicottville Brewing at Little Valley – Little Valley
WED SEP 24
- Sprout Film Festival – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Adam McKillip – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
