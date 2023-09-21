WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 21, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 21

(SOLD OUT!) Arts on Fire LIVE featuring Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Tempus/Feverhawk – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Ben Bracey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

SON – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI SEP 22

Lenny and the Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Rob Jewett – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Duke Sherman Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

The Jays Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

SAT SEP 23

Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Furious George Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

SON – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood

The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Movies at The Reg: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN SEP 24

The Untouchables – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

MON SEP 25

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED SEP 27