WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 21, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 21
- (SOLD OUT!) Arts on Fire LIVE featuring Uncle Ben’s Remedy – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Tempus/Feverhawk – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- Ben Bracey – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- SON – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI SEP 22
- Lenny and the Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Rob Jewett – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Duke Sherman Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Darkwater Duo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- The Jays Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Jason Mirek – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT SEP 23
- Smokin’ 45 – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bucked Up – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Big Sauce Trio – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Furious George Trio – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Justin Gray – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- SON – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- The Living Room Jam Band – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN SEP 24
- The Untouchables – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
MON SEP 25
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED SEP 27
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
Leave a Reply