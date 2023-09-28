WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 28, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 28
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
FRI SEP 29
- Lenny and the Landshark – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Charity and Friends with Kallie & Co. – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Kyle Gustafson – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Lopaka Rootz – Buddy Brewster’s – Lakewood
- Amanda Lee Peers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky Trio unplugged – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Sarah James – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SAT SEP 30
- Smackdab with DJ Blomquist – The Beer Snob – Jamestown
- Charity Nuse and Sara Rafaloski/Mark Mincarelli – Basil & Bones – Jamestown
- Night Shift – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The Riffriders/Tim Britt Band/Black Widow – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Afraid of Human – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jim & Scott Acoustics – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Lenny and the Landshark – Ellery VFW – Ellery
- Razz and Friends – Splash – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville
- The Untouchables unplugged – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
SUN OCT 01
- Adrianna Noone Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny and the Landshark – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
MON OCT 02
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED OCT 04
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
