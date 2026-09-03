WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 3, 2026

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU SEP 03
- Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Derek Davis Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Grungebox/Canada ROCKS USA – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk
- Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
FRI SEP 04
- The Predicamint – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown
- Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute) – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown
- Fred Leopard and Cheney Maxine – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Kris Meekins – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown
- Britt See – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown
- UnParallel – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Rockabilly Steve – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Hagg Brothers – The Cooler – Sherman
SAT SEP 05
- 10,000 Maniacs (45th anniversary concert) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Trailer Trash – Celoron Moose – Celoron
- Brothership (Led Zeppelin tribute)/Tanny Danner – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Skinny Moo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Darkwater Duo – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Acoustic Mayhem – The Cooler – Sherman
- Jade Giambrone – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
SUN SEP 06
- Porcelain Busdrivers/Johnny Bauer Band/Pearl City Jazz – Bergman Park – Jamestown
- Jacob Blair – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Public Water Supply – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Taylor Remaid – The Landing – Bemus Point
- Two for Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point
- Footsteps – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield
MON SEP 07
- Fat Cat Freddy/Nate Curtis – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- OsbornNash – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point
- Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
TUE SEP 08
- Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
WED SEP 09
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
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