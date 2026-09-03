WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 3, 2026

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 03

Campfire Junkie – Busti Tap House – Busti

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Derek Davis Band – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Grungebox/Canada ROCKS USA – Dunkirk City Pier – Dunkirk

Ron Fitch – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

FRI SEP 04

The Predicamint – Labyrinth Press Company – Jamestown

Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute) – Winter Garden Plaza – Jamestown

Fred Leopard and Cheney Maxine – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Kris Meekins – Pearl City Hops – Jamestown

Britt See – 2 Gingers Inn – Jamestown

UnParallel – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Rockabilly Steve – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Hagg Brothers – The Cooler – Sherman

SAT SEP 05

10,000 Maniacs (45 th anniversary concert) – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Earl Wallace Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Trailer Trash – Celoron Moose – Celoron

Brothership (Led Zeppelin tribute)/Tanny Danner – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Skinny Moo – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Porcelain Busdrivers – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Darkwater Duo – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Acoustic Mayhem – The Cooler – Sherman

Jade Giambrone – Sherman Hotel – Sherman

SUN SEP 06

Porcelain Busdrivers/Johnny Bauer Band/Pearl City Jazz – Bergman Park – Jamestown

Jacob Blair – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Public Water Supply – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Ion Sky – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Taylor Remaid – The Landing – Bemus Point

Two for Flinching – The Village Casino – Bemus Point

Footsteps – Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing – Westfield

MON SEP 07

Fat Cat Freddy/Nate Curtis – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

OsbornNash – Bemus Point Golf Club & Tap House – Bemus Point

Bill Ward and Adam McKillip – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

TUE SEP 08

Brown Dog Acoustics – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

WED SEP 09