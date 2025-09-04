WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 4, 2025

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU SEP 04

Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Jamestown Dance Festival – JCC’s Scharmann Theater – Jamestown

Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti

Scott Reynolds – Downtown Brew – Fredonia

FRI SEP 05

Jamestown Dance Festival – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown

Nick Slagle – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown

Diggin’ Roots Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jim Ronan – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA

The Floyd Concept (Pink Floyd tribute) – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA

The Tricky D Experiment – The Tap Room – Westfield

Red, White & Blues Festival (Day 1) – Village of Fredonia – full lineup at https://festivalsfredoniany.org/red-white-blues/

SAT SEP 06

Two For Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown

Jamestown Dance Festival – JCC’s Scharmann Theater – Jamestown

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

a Koostikly Challenged/ Brown Dog Acoustics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Nate Curtis – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Small Bus – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point

The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Red, White & Blues Festival (Day 2) – Village of Fredonia – full lineup at https://festivalsfredoniany.org/red-white-blues/

SUN SEP 07

Sandra & Alex – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Lenny & The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti

Jamie Smith – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point

We Speak Canadian – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Bruner – Grand View – Ellington

Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman

Songwriters’ Circle featuring Danny Lynn Wilson, Michael Gerholdt, Miranda Wilcox and Keith Medley – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield

MON SEP 08

WRFA’s Local Rush Hour Live w/ music by Gavin Paterniti – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts marquee – Jamestown

TUE SEP 09

Patti Parks & The Guy – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron

WED SEP 10