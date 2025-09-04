WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 4, 2025

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU SEP 04
- Open Jam – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Jamestown Dance Festival – JCC’s Scharmann Theater – Jamestown
- Interstate Daydream – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Jesse James Weston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Scott Reynolds – Downtown Brew – Fredonia
FRI SEP 05
- Jamestown Dance Festival – Reg Lenna Center for the Arts – Jamestown
- Nick Slagle – Brazil Lounge – Jamestown
- Diggin’ Roots Band – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jim Ronan – Lawson’s West End – Warren, PA
- The Floyd Concept (Pink Floyd tribute) – Struthers Library Theatre – Warren, PA
- The Tricky D Experiment – The Tap Room – Westfield
- Red, White & Blues Festival (Day 1) – Village of Fredonia – full lineup at https://festivalsfredoniany.org/red-white-blues/
SAT SEP 06
- Two For Flinching – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Jamestown Dance Festival – JCC’s Scharmann Theater – Jamestown
- The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- aKoostikly Challenged/Brown Dog Acoustics – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Nate Curtis – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Small Bus – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point
- The Untouchables – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Red, White & Blues Festival (Day 2) – Village of Fredonia – full lineup at https://festivalsfredoniany.org/red-white-blues/
SUN SEP 07
- Sandra & Alex – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Lenny & The Landshark – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Jamie Smith – Vikings Lake Lodge – Bemus Point
- We Speak Canadian – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
- Bruner – Grand View – Ellington
- Bri L’yrnn – The Cooler – Sherman
- Songwriters’ Circle featuring Danny Lynn Wilson, Michael Gerholdt, Miranda Wilcox and Keith Medley – Lake Shore Center for The Arts – Westfield
MON SEP 08
- WRFA’s Local Rush Hour Live w/ music by Gavin Paterniti – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts marquee – Jamestown
TUE SEP 09
- Patti Parks & The Guy – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
WED SEP 10
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- The HighLife – Chautauqua Harbor Hotel – Celoron
- Bill Ward & John Cross – Music in the Green – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: Superman – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
