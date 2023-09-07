WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 7, 2023

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.
THU SEP 07
- Bill Ward – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville
- Brian Hanna and Cindy Love – Balloons – Ellicottville
FRI SEP 08
- Kallie Williams – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Small Town Rollers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point
- OsbornNash – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SAT SEP 09
- Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Ion Sky – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Jamestown
- Pollywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Danny and the Daddios – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Rhyne McCormick – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy
- Midnight Kings – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman
- Movies at The Reg: The League – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN SEP 10
- Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Jay McDonnell Trio – The Fish – Bemus Point
- Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
MON SEP 11
- Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown
WED SEP 13
- Derek Davis – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Scarface – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
