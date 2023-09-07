WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – September 7, 2023

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to WRFA @ RegLenna.com.

THU SEP 07

Bill Ward – Truffle Honey CHQ – Mayville

Brian Hanna and Cindy Love – Balloons – Ellicottville

FRI SEP 08

Kallie Williams – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Dave Ahlquist – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Small Town Rollers – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Qwister – The Fish – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

SAT SEP 09

Gavin Paterniti – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown

Ion Sky – Harley-Davidson of Jamestown – Jamestown

Pollywood Nights – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Michael Hund – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Danny and the Daddios – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood

Rhyne McCormick – Bella Vista Campground – Kennedy

Midnight Kings – The Fish – Bemus Point

Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Derek Davis – The Cooler – Sherman

Movies at The Reg: The League – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SUN SEP 10

Lakeside Stroll – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood

Jay McDonnell Trio – The Fish – Bemus Point

Darkwater Duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

MON SEP 11

Jazz Night with Razz and Friends – Chop House on Main – Jamestown

WED SEP 13