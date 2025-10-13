WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

WRFA To Host County Executive Debate Oct. 16

WRFA, along with media partners, the Jamestown Post-Journal and Media One Group, will host a Chautauqua County Executive candidates debate this Thursday, October 16.

The debate will feature incumbent Republican candidate PJ Wendel and Democratic candidate Thomas Carle.

It will air live on 107.9 FM WRFA at 6:00 p.m. as well as livestream on wrfalp.com and on WRFA’s YouTube page.

There are still a limited amount of in-person seats available for the event. The audience will only be there to observe. Email julia@reglenna.com to reserve a seat.

