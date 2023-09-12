WRFA to Present 2023 Jamestown Mayoral Debate on Oct. 12, featuring Eddie Sundquist and Kim Ecklund

A 60-minute debate featuring the two candidates for Mayor of Jamestown in the 2023 General Election: Eddie Sundquist (D, WF) and Kim Ecklund (R, C).

The debate will take place at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts inside the 3rd Floor Multimedia Studio and will have a prompt start time of 6 p.m. It will be moderated by WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley and will involve questions from participating media members – Terry Frank (Media One Radio / WJTN), a representative from the Jamestown Post-Journal, and Ciesla-Hanley. There will also be an opportunity for each candidate to direct a question at their opponent.

The debate will be broadcast live and streamed over the Internet and also available for listening/viewing afterward.

Limited seating (up to 36 seats) is available for a live audience, restricted to residents of the city of Jamestown. Those wishing to reserve up to two (2) seats can do so starting Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. by emailing WRFA@RegLenna.com with your name, address, and number of seats. RSVP is on a first come, first serve basis until all seats are reserved. Live audience members are there to only observe the event and will not participate.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event in person is encouraged to listen to the live broadcast on WRFA, 107.9 FM or streaming at the WRFA Youtube channel. The program will also be rebroadcast in the future by WRFA and WJTN radio.

A post-debate meet-and-greet will take place afterward, allowing audience members and the public an opportunity to meet with and talk to each candidate.

The debate is intended to help inform voters of the city of Jamestown on each of the two mayoral candidates prior to Election Day – Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

For questions, call WRFA Public Affairs Director Julia Ciesla-Hanley at (716) 664-2465 ext 222 or email WRFA@RegLenna.com.