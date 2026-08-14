WRFA’s Great American Picnic Set For August 16 at STBC

WRFA’s Great American Picnic takes place this Sunday at Southern Tier Brewing Company in Lakewood.

The event, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m., will feature live music, hot dogs, vendors, a 50-50 raffle, and more.

Bands will include Mister Green, The Hallow Society, Early Attic, The Hazy Rays, Nights In Harmonia, Chelsea O. (of the band Stress Dolls), and Campfire Junkie.

Tickets are $20 dollars and come with a ticket for one free beer of your choice. Attendees under the age of 21 get in for free. You can buy tickets at the event and online at reglenna.com.

All proceeds benefit 107.9 FM WRFA-LP.