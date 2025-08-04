Writer Kwame Alexander Featured During Chautauqua Institution’s Week Seven

Week seven at Chautauqua Institution will feature writer Kwame Alexander and friends.

Alexander is the Michael I. Rudell Artistic Director of Literary Arts and Chautauqua’s first-ever Writer in Residence. The conversations this week will explore how storytelling can spark change and inspire action.

Highlights this week for the 10:45 a.m. lectures at the Amphitheater include:

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Ada Calhoun , author and essayist, joins Alexander to reflect on the passions and pivotal moments that have shaped her life and career.

, author and essayist, joins Alexander to reflect on the passions and pivotal moments that have shaped her life and career. Wednesday, Aug. 6 – Carla Hall , chef and author, shares her culinary journey and the mantra that guides her: “Always cook with love.”

, chef and author, shares her culinary journey and the mantra that guides her: “Always cook with love.” Thursday, Aug. 7 – Amna Nawaz , co-anchor of PBS NewsHour , discusses stories of resilience, love, and inspiration from her reporting.

, co-anchor of , discusses stories of resilience, love, and inspiration from her reporting. Friday, Aug. 8 – Christopher Jackson, the Tony-nominated actor best known for originating the role of George Washington in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, joins Alexander for a powerful conversation about his personal journey, the evolving American story, and the role of music and performance in shaping cultural identity.

LeVar Burton, who was originally scheduled for Monday, August 4, will no longer be appearing.

Musical entertainment this week will include Mary Chapin Carpenter & Brandy Clark at 7:30 p.m., Friday, August 8.

For more information, visit chq.org.