YMCA Battle Of The Businesses Registration Deadline Is August 1

The registration deadline for the YMCA’s 38th Annual Battle of Businesses is August 1.

The annual event will take place Saturday, September 12 through Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The Battle consists of two divisions – a large division (with 121 employees or over) and the small division (with 120 employees or less). The divisions are made up of national and local-area companies, agencies or organizations. Smaller businesses can also team up with other smaller businesses to compose a team.

The Battle of the Businesses places opposing teams against one another in fun-filled, action-packed, fun, and mentally challenging games, events and challenges with the goals of providing a high-quality, low-cost, teambuilding event.

Each year, over 1,000 employees wearing different colored team t-shirts compete in the Battle.

The cost is only $1,000.00 per team to participate in all the events.

The competition is managed by Jamestown YMCA Interim CEO John Barber and Lakewood YMCA Site Supervisor Crystal Rodriguez with additional help from long-time organizer Scott Mekus of Eventz by Scott.

Events this year include one-pitch softball, disc golf, 9-hole golf scramble, bowling, co-ed volleyball, 200-yard freestyle swim, stones, Mulligan’s Showdown, curling, cornhole tournament, steel tip darts, pickle ball, Texas hold’em, trivia, Pictionary, 2-mile walk/run, inflatable costume race, inflatable contest to be announced, tug-of-war, Sur”Y”vor Challenge, musical chairs revamped and charity food fight.

The weeklong event venues are the Jamestown YMCA, Lakewood YMCA, Bergman Park, Jones and Gifford Park, Maplehurst Country Club, Jamestown Bowling Company, JAY Wellness Center at Jamestown Community College, Northwest Arena, Wicked Warren’s, Ruff Baggers inside the Gold Star building, Southern Tier Brewery, Haggy’s Hatchet House and the Richard O. Hartley Park.

A team captains’ dinner meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3 at Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown.

Complimentary summer memberships from now until September 19 are also available to all company employees that are signed up to participate in the Battle events. Current YMCA members are excluded from this incentive.

Battle informational packets can be emailed or picked up now at the Jamestown or Lakewood YMCA. The registration deadline is August 1, 2026. Interested businesses can also contact Crystal Rodriguez at (716) 763-0303 or Scott Mekus via e-mail at smekus@eventzbyscott.com.