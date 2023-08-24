YMCA’s 35th Annual Battle of the Businesses Set for Sept 9-16

The YMCA’s 35th Annual Battle of Businesses is set for September 9 through 16.

The battle will consist of a large division featuring businesses with 121 employees or over and the small division with businesses with 120 employees or less. National and local-area companies, agencies, and organizations are signed up to take part.

Events this year include one-pitch softball, 9-hole golf scramble, bowling, co-ed volleyball, curling, lip sync battle, women’s miniature golf, pickleball, axe throwing, two-person Scrabble tournament, corn hole tournament, scavenger hunt, build-a-boat contest, dunk-a-boss, and more.

The weeklong event venues are the Jamestown YMCA, Lakewood YMCA, Bergman Park, Jones and Gifford Park, Maplehurst Country Club, Jamestown Bowling Company, Northwest Arena, Hatchet Hills Hotel, Lakewood Golf Center and Richard O. Hartley Park.