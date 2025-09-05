YMCA’s Annual Battle Of The Businesses Begins Saturday

The Jamestown Area YMCA’s 37th Annual Battle of the Businesses begins this Saturday in Jamestown.

The event kicks off with softball tournaments at Bergman Park and Jones and Gifford Park in Jamestown and disc golf at the Bergman Park course. In the case of inclement weather, dodgeball will take the place of softball at the Jamestown YMCA.

The Battle consists of two divisions – a large division (with 121 employees or over) and the small division (with 120 employees or less). The divisions are made up of national and local-area companies, agencies or organizations.

The Battle of the Businesses places opposing teams against one another in fun-filled, action-packed, fun, and mentally challenging games, events and challenges with the purpose filled goals of providing a high-quality, low-cost team building event. The overall winners are the victorious holders of the Battle corporate cups.

This year’s teams are Small Division competitors Children’s Educational Services/Rehabilitation Specialists, G.A. Family Services/Family Health Medical Services, Jamestown Bar Association/City Court, Spectrum Eyecare and Trinity Biotech/Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union while Chautauqua County Government, Cummins, Falconer Central Schools, Frewsburg Central School, Jamestown Macadam, Inc., Sefpro/Monofrax, SKF USA, The Resource Center and UPMC Chautauqua will represent the Large Division.

Other events this year include 9-hole golf scramble, bowling, co-ed volleyball, curling, steel tip darts, trivia, pickleball, Scrabble tournament, “Y” Warriors, hotshot basketball, 2-mile walk/run, corn hole tournament, Sur”Y”vor challenge, hydro bike race, wildcard karaoke, Tom’s Pick and the United Way charity challenge.

The weeklong event venues are the Jamestown YMCA, Lakewood YMCA, Bergman Park, Jones and Gifford Park, Maplehurst Country Club, Jamestown Bowling Company, Northwest Arena, Southern Tier Brewery’s Brewers Hollow, Haggy’s Hatchet House, Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown and the Richard O. Hartley Park.