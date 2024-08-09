Young & Restless Star Melody Thomas Scott In Lily Dale This Weekend

The Young and the Restless Star, Melody Thomas Scott, is visiting Lily Dale this weekend.

Scott recently was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Tonight, Scott will welcome Buffalo-based astrologer Cassandra Butler to the Lily Dale Assembly auditorium stage for “Astrology & The Stars With Melody Thomas Scott.” While Butler provides the audience with an understanding of the basics of astrology, Melody will bring in the “stars” as she shares 12 fun stories of Hollywood celebrities she’s encountered over the years—with each star representing a different sign of the zodiac.

“Always Young and Restless: An Evening with Melody Thomas Scott” will take place Saturday night, August 10. It will be devoted to a retrospective of Scott’s career. She’ll share stories, take questions from the audience and sprinkle in video clips of her early movie career and her 45 years as Nikki Reed Newman on The Young & The Restless

Immediately following the stage event, a special VIP gala is planned, where fans will have the opportunity to visit one-on-one with the iconic star.

Only 65 gala tickets are being sold. A silent auction featuring several pieces of unique memorabilia donated by Scott–including a The Young & The Restless script signed by several cast members and an iconic wardrobe item worn by her on the daytime drama–will be part of the VIP experience, with all auction proceeds benefiting Lily Dale Assembly. Live music and refreshments will also be included.

Tickets to all three events are now on sale exclusively at www.lilydaleassembly.org by simply typing “Melody” on the website’s search bar, or by calling 716-595-8721.