Youth Programs, Youth Sports Grant Applications Due July 9

The deadline to apply for youth programs and sports funding is this Thursday, July 9.

Funding for youth programs is being provided by the State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) and administered through the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services. It is designed to strengthen programs that help youth under the age of 21 to build the skills, relationships, and experiences necessary to thrive in school, work, and their communities.

OCFS encourages municipalities to fund a wide variety of youth development programs including, but not limited to, the following:

• Citizenship and Civic Engagement (youth leadership, cultural competency, race equity, etc.).

• Community (youth activism, mentoring, community service, etc.).

• Economic Security (career development, life skills, etc.).

• Physical and Emotional Health (seasonal activities like summer camp, opportunities for creative expression, etc.).

• Education (“out-of-school time” programming to support educational engagement like drop-out prevention services, etc.).

• Safe Harbour/Anti-Trafficking activities, prevention, and supports.

• Family Supports (conflict resolution supports like restorative practices, etc.).

Eligible applicants should be from interested non-profit community-based organizations, cities, towns, and villages within Chautauqua County with a federal identification number and charity registration number. The grant program will run during the program term of October 1, 2026 through September 30, 2027.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply for funding to support programs and activities that provide safe environments, meaningful mentorship, skill development, community involvement, and other youth-focused services that promote positive outcomes.

Information about the grant can be found through the Chautauqua County Youth Bureau at chautauquacountyny.gov/YouthGrantFunds. The materials can also be requested by emailing kimballn@chqgov.com. The application period closes July 9th at 3:30 p.m. Funding decisions and awards will be based upon New York State Office of Children and Family (OCFS) guidelines.

The Chautauqua County Youth Bureau and Department of Social Services (DMHSS) also has announced the availability of funding through OCFS to support youth sports programming for under-resourced children and youth ages 6 to 17.

The following program/service areas have been identified as priorities:

Youth Sports Education Funding (YSEF) – Programs that enable youth to be active and encourage physical fitness. OCFS encourages a wide and flexible definition of sports programs that includes organized activities with movement, including physical fitness activities such as, but not limited to yoga, hiking, dance, and active outdoor pursuits.

Youth Team Sports (YTS) – Programs that support an organized physical activity. OCFS defines “team sport” as an organized physical activity in which groups of two or more individuals compete with two or more opposing individuals. Sporting activities where individuals engage in competition on behalf of an organized group including, but not limited to, team tennis, team golf, or racing sports such as swimming or skiing, are included in this definition.

Eligible applicants must be from interested non-profit community-based organizations, cities, towns, and villages within Chautauqua County with a federal identification number and charity registration number. The grant will run during the program year October 1, 2026 through September 30, 2027.

Organizations are encouraged to apply for funding that will help increase access to quality athletic and recreational programs, reduce barriers to participation and promote positive youth development throughout Chautauqua County. The grant may be used to fund programming that provides opportunities for youth in under-resourced communities. Program costs can include the following:

• Coaches/instructors/direct service staff/mentors (including training/professional development)

• Referee fees

• Scholarships

• Purchase of equipment or uniforms

• Infrastructure Improvements (e.g., swimming facilities, fields, fences, storage, lighting).

• Instruction or coaching necessary to support youth’s ability to participate in team sports.

• Facility/field space

The application period for the Youth Sports grant closes July 9th at 3:30 p.m. The Request for Proposal (RFP), which outlines all criterion, is available online at chautauquacountyny.gov/YouthGrantFunds, it may also be requested by emailing kimballn@chqgov.com. Funding decisions and awards will be based upon New York State Office of Children and Family (OCFS) guidelines.