Youth To Represent Chautauqua County On NYS Governor’s Youth Council Being Sought

The Chautauqua County Youth Bureau is seeking young people ages 13 to 21 to represent Chautauqua County on the New York State Governor’s Youth Council.

The New York State Governor’s Youth Council provides an effective way to engage youth in state government and creates a platform for their voices to be heard by policymakers. The Youth Council is comprised of one representative from each county in the state – totaling 62 members. The council is youth-run, adult supported and creates a forum for advocacy.

Members of the NYS Governor’s Youth Council will offer their solutions and make recommendations to the Governor and other policymakers on key issues facing young people in NYS, including but not limited to:

• Influence and Positive Role Models & Mentors

• Mental Health Challenges on Youth

• Substance Use and Prevention

• Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

• Gender-based Violence and Prevention & Response

• Creating Positive Interactions Between Youth and Law Enforcement

• Youth Programming in a Virtual World

• Youth Voice & Engagement: Creating Opportunities

• Addressing Identity and Community Needs

Eligibility is open to youth ages 13 through 21. Applicants must be at least 13 years old and no older than 21 as of March 31, 2027, be a resident of New York State, and reside in Chautauqua County.

Youth who are interested in making their voice heard and helping shape the future of their communities are encouraged to learn more and submit an application through the online portal available at nysylc.secure-platform.com. The deadline for applications is July 24, 2026.

Following the local application process, three finalists will advance to the State final selection committee. Applicants will be evaluated based on their character, leadership skills, academic achievement, civic engagement, and commitment to community service. At the State level, one youth will be nominated and appointed to serve on the Governor’s Youth Council, representing Chautauqua County at the state level.

The youth selected to serve on the Governor’s Youth Council will participate in virtual youth- led networking, leadership, and training opportunities focused on government, civic engagement and positive youth development. Council members will attend regional meetings through virtual platforms, collaborate with peers to identify and prioritize issues that can inform local, regional, and state-level change, and serve as ambassadors for youth voice in their community. Members are expected to actively seek out, listen to, and respectfully consider the opinions, perspectives, and lived experiences of other while working collaboratively to advance meaningful solutions.