YWCA Executive Director Amanda Gesing To Be Speaker for Women in Networking Group

YWCA Jamestown Executive Director Amanda Gesing will be this month’s Women In Networking speaker.

The next WIN program will take place at noon on Thursday, May 9 at JCC. It will focus on the importance of diversity in the workplace, how to lead diversity changes in an organization, and an update on the Chautauqua County IDEA Coalition.

Gesing works to ensure the organization is committed internally and externally to the mission. She is responsible for overseeing all facets of the organization, including fundraising, operations and board and community engagement. Gesing graduated from Northern Kentucky University and is proud to call Chautauqua County home.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Jamestown Community College hosts the Women in Networking (WIN) Chautauqua program every month. This program is for female business owners and women working in the business sector. The program is also sponsored by Community Bank.

The cost to attend the lunch in person is $18 with check or credit card. To make a reservation, or for more information on this monthly program, contact the SBDC at 716-338-1024 or visit www.sbdcjcc.org.