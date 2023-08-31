WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

YWCA Jamestown Hosts Largest Women of Achievement Celebration In Organization’s History

Picture of Women of Achievement Recipients
Patricia Graves, Leigh-Ann Hendrick, Sukanya Burman, Tamara Dickey. YWCA Jamestown Executive Director, Amanda Gesing. Not picture Annika Spitzer

The YWCA Jamestown recently hosted its largest Women of Achievement Celebration in the organization’s 25 year history.

Over 120 community members attended the celebration on August 24 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

The 2023 Women of Achievement Recipients are:

  • Leigh-Anne Hendrick, Catalyst for Change Award
  • Sukanya Burman, Power the Future Award
  • Tamara M. Dickey, Shattered Ceiling Award
  • Patricia Graves, Impact Award
  • Annika Spitzer, Rising Star Award

YWCA Jamestown is a non profit organization dedicated to eliminating racism and empowering women. Recipients were nominated by community members as those who embody the mission of the organization in their volunteer and professional roles.

For more information about YWCA Jamestown, visit www.ywcajamestown.com

