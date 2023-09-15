YWCA Jamestown Receiving $600,000 Department of Justice Grant

The YWCA Jamestown is receiving a $600,000 grant from the Department of Justice.

The funding is through the DOJ’s Office of Violence Against Women and is part of the Department’s Justice for Families Program.

Executive Director Amanda Gesing said the “funding will enable us to expand our vital programs and services, providing a lifeline to survivors and their families in the Southern Tier. With this support, we can continue our mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.”

According to the DOJ, the Justice for Families Program, established in the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2013, aims to enhance the justice system’s response to families impacted by domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or child sexual abuse allegations. It supports activities such as court-based programs, supervised visitation, training for court personnel, civil legal services, and resources for juvenile court matters. Its focus is on safeguarding victims and children from further harm and holding offenders accountable.