YWCA Jamestown Seeking Nominations For Women Of Achievement Awards

The YWCA Jamestown is seeking nominations for the 28th Annual Women of Achievement Awards.

The awards dinner will be held Friday, August 1 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron. The event honors women in Chautauqua County whose professional, volunteer, and advocacy efforts have significantly contributed to diversity, inclusion, and the empowerment of women in our community.

Community members are encouraged to nominate outstanding women who exemplify leadership and dedication to fostering equality and justice.

Nomination forms and criteria will be available on the YWCA Jamestown website at www.ywcajamestown.com/woa. Nominations will close on May 16, 2025.

Award recipients will be announced in June on YWCA Jamestown’s Facebook page and through the YWCA’s website.

For more information about the event, contact Kirsten Holmberg or Jacqueline Cook at 716-488-2237 or via email at womenofachievement@ywcajamestown.com.