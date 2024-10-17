1 Million New Yorkers Have Enrolled In Medicare Program That Saves $7,400 Annually In Costs

Nearly one million New Yorkers on a limited income have enrolled in a program that can help them save thousands on their health care bills.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state’s Medicare Savings Program (MSP) helps eligible adults save around $7,400 annually in health care costs. The program pays for Medicare Part B premiums and also enrolls members in the federal government’s Extra Help program, which assists with the cost of prescription drugs.

62,004 people have enrolled in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara Counties

To qualify for MSP, individuals must be on limited incomes: $2,355 per month for an individual, or $3,189 per month for a couple. More than half of the state’s enrollees are in New York City.

For more information on enrolling in the state’s MSP program, visit aging.ny.gov or call 1-800-701-0501.

The state’s Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program offers services to seniors during Medicare open enrollment. Those services include, among other things:

– How to select the best Medicare Part D (prescription drug) plan

– Find out more information about low-income assistance programs

– Help find ways to pay for medications or medical equipment

– Report Medicare fraud or abuse

Medicare’s open enrollment period is now through December 7. While New Yorkers can enroll in the MSP all year round, the open enrollment period presents an opportunity to learn about the benefits and address any Medicare questions.