WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown City Council members are calling for consolidations of local police departments. Council member at large Jeff Russell urged … Read More +
Local News
Audubon Executive Director Leaving To Lead Sheldon Foundation
The Audubon Community Nature Center has announced that Executive Director Leigh Rovegno will step down on June 21. Rovegno has served as the … Read More +
Worker’s Memorial Program This Saturday
Chautauqua County will pay tribute this Saturday to the men and women who have lost their lives or been injured while on the job during the 24th … Read More +
Firefighter Candidate Physical Ability Test Screening This Weekend
The City of Jamestown Fire Department will host its Firefighter Candidate Physical Ability Test Screening Event this weekend. The event will take … Read More +
Spring Turkey Season Opens May 1 In Upstate NY
Spring Turkey Season opens May 1 to licensed hunters in upstate New York. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting … Read More +
NYS Lawmakers Come To Agreement On State Budget
New York State lawmakers have come to an agreement on a $254 billion State Budget. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the deal Monday night. The … Read More +
Audio on Demand
[LISTEN] Tarp Talk – Episode 4 – April 23, 2025
[LISTEN] The Swedish Hour – April 27, 2025
Take a tour of Scandinavia without ever leaving Jamestown. The Swedish Hour is hosted by Gerd … Read More +
[LISTEN] Oakridge Outdoors EP 76 – April 28, 2025
Craig Robbins is a NYS full-time licensed hunting and fishing guide for 25 years. Through guiding he … Read More +
[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2025 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival – April 24, 2025
The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival is ready to go for August 7 through 10. We talk with National … Read More +
[LISTEN] Community Mattters – North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District Public Hearing – April 24, 2025
A public hearing on the proposal to upgrade the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District’s wastewater … Read More +
[LISTEN] The Swedish Hour – April 20, 2025
Take a tour of Scandinavia without ever leaving Jamestown. The Swedish Hour is hosted by Gerd … Read More +
Local Arts & Entertainment
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – May 01, 2025
THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an … Read More +
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – April 24, 2025
THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an … Read More +