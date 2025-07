The guys from local band Mister Green (Steve Schuver, Tom Dorman, Jason Dorman, Ken Austin) stopped by the WRFA studios to talk the current music as well as the local scene of the late 80’s and early 90’s with AOF host Anthony Merchant

www.instagram.com/mistergreenband

www.threads.com/@mistergreenband

www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575071856007