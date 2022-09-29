WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / YWCA Jamestown Broadscast

YWCA Jamestown Broadscast

YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast features members of the local YWCA Jamestown team – Hillary Belin, Indo Quinones, Alize Scott, and Cienna Simon – discussing a variety of issues and topics with various guests from the Jamestown and Chautauqua Region.

The program covers a wide range of topics, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) issues; racial justice and civil rights; empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls; and health and safety of women and girls.

The Broadscast radio program is broadcast every Friday at 2 p.m. on WRFA, with an encore airing taking place every Sunday at 11 a.m. All episodes will also be available for “On Demand” listening at the WRFA website, the YWCA Jamestown website and also at Soundcloud.com/WRFARadio.

Funding for the program comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provided WRFA with additional financial support from its American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization fund in 2021.

The YWCA Jamestown’s Broadscast team includes, from left to right, Indo Quinones, Cienna Simon, Hillary Belin, and Alize Scott. The Broadscast show will air on WRFA-LP in Jamestown every Friday at 2 p.m. and every Sunday at 11 a.m. Funding for the program is made possible through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act stabilization fund.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.