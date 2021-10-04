WRFA will present a series of live musical performances on select Saturday Nights this fall with the return of Arts on Fire LIVE.

The performance will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on select dates at 107.9 FM and also video streamed live on the WRFA Youtube Channel and Facebook page.

Oct. 2 – Ken Hardley & Mandy Andrews (Watch on Youtube / Facebook)

(Watch on Youtube / Facebook) Oct. 16 – Cindy Haight w/Sara Rafaloski

Nov. 6 – Feverhawk

Nov. 13 – Cold Lazarus

Dec. 11 – The Probables

ABOUT Arts on Fire LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance! For five Saturdays in the Fall 2021, we’ll bring you a new live session featuring well-established acts, spanning styles and genres! There is no in-studio audience. Instead, listeners and viewers are encouraged to tune in to the performance live as it happens, or podcast/stream the show afterward. The program will not only be broadcast live, but also replayed the following week during our regular Arts on Fire time slot – Fridays at 5 p.m. on WRFA!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All Arts on Fire LIVE performances for 2021 are made possible in part by support from the United Arts Appeal of Chautauqua County Projects Pool Grants Program and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.