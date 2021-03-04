Join the WRFA Team

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

There are currently no employment opportunities/openings at this time.

INTERN OPPORTUNITIES

WRFA has periodic intern opportunities available for both high school and college students seeking a career in broadcasting, communications, broadcast journalism, and/or media arts. Occasional intern programs will also be announced as they become available.

If you are a high school or college student interested becoming an intern with WRFA, please contact us by using the contact page on our website or calling (716) 661-3829.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

WRFA is a community radio station that relies on volunteers to assist us with programming, events, fundraising, and more.

If you are interested in helping WRFA by becoming a volunteer, please contact us by using the contact page on our website or calling (716) 661-3829.

COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD

The WRFA Community Advisory Board is a volunteer board comprised of community members who are primarily responsible for reviewing station programming and offering input into programming on an advisory basis. WRFA wishes to provide programming that is inclusive to all members of the greater Jamestown area, and that begins by having Community Advisory Board members who are not only reflective of the various groups who live in the community, but who can also assist with reaching out to the community to solicit programming input.

If you are interested in helping WRFA by becoming a CAB member, please contact us by using the contact page on our website or calling (716) 661-3829.