Man Arrested In Connection With Shooting In Jamestown

Xavier Ramos

A Jamestown man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on the eastside.

Jamestown Police said officers responded to East Second Street near Cheney just before 1:00 a.m. for a reported gunshot complaint. Officers found a man who had been shot several times. The victim was sent to UPMC Chautauqua and later flown to UPMC Hamot for further treatment. JPD says he sustained severe injuries but is expected to survive.

Following an investigation, officers arrested 23-year old Xavier Ramos yesterday afternoon and charged with 1st Degree Assault and 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He is being held in the City Jail pending arraignment.

