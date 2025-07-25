WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


[LISTEN] Community Matters – Lucille Ball Comedy Festival – July 24, 2025

We talk with National Comedy Center Executive Director Journey Gunderson about the upcoming Lucille Ball Comedy Festival and about the cancellation of the Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert.


