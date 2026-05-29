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[LISTEN] Community Matters – PJ Wendel – May 28, 2026

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Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel discusses some recent economic development challenges.

PJ Wendel


More Posts for Show: Community Matters

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.