Infinity Student Art Show Opening Reception Tonight

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts annual juried Student Art Show has its opening reception tonight.

The free reception takes place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Pearl City Clay House Gallery, located at 220 East Second Street.

This year’s exhibit features original works by Infinity student artists of all ages and skill levels, including sculpture, illustration, painting, and more.

The exhibit will remain on display at Pearl City Clay House through August 22nd and is viewable during regular business hours.

For more information, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org or follow Infinity and Pearl City Clay House on social media.