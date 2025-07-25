Wells Enterprises Completes New Chocolate Ingredient Manufacturing Unit

Wells Enterprises has completed a new chocolate ingredient manufacturing unit in Dunkirk.

The facility, which is part of an ongoing $425 million investment, is the first of its kind within the United States ice cream manufacturing sector.

The expansion will support the production of more than 20 million cases annually across 11 planned production lines, with two new lines operational by October 2025 in addition to transitioning two current manufacturing lines to the new facility and operational by early next year.

The expansion will create 270 jobs.