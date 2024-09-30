AM Rotary To Host Bill Briggs-Tim Grace Memorial Football Party on Oct. 6

The Greater Jamestown AM Rotary will hold their annual Bill Briggs-Tim Grace Memorial Football Party on Sunday, October 6.

The organization’s largest fundraiser will be held at Ellicottville Brewing on Chautauqua featuring the Buffalo Bills at the Houston Texans. Proceeds support youth and community programs throughout the region. Last year the club hosted nearly 200 people at the same location and raised thousands of dollars for local nonprofits.

Doors will open at Noon with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. A huge buffet of food including oven roasted turkey will be served from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. An auction will feature a kayak, seasonal and specialty items, as well as a wide variety of gift cards for local businesses.

Tickets are $50 each and include two drinks, food, and the chance to win up to $1,000 in cash and door prizes. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win cash prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or in advance at Bemus and Jamestown Chautauqua Brick locations, through any Greater Jamestown AM Rotarian, or by calling Sarah Gilbert at 716-485-3933. Anyone wishing to donate raffle items is asked to contact Sarah by October 2.

To learn more about The Greater Jamestown AM Rotary, or to become a member, visit https://www.jamestownnyamrotary.org.