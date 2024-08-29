Baker Street, Hazeltine Avenue Intersection Reopens

The Baker Street and Hazeltine Avenue intersection has reopened.

Jamestown Department of Public Works Interim Director Mark Roetzer informed City Council on Monday that micropaving to Howard Avenue and of the Baker-Hazeltine intersection had been completed Monday, with striping to be done this past Tuesday, and, finally crosswalks and stop signs being installed on Wednesday.

The project near Persell Middle School was a joint effort between Chautauqua County and the City of Jamestown with City engineers designing the project and the County putting the project out to bid.

It features the reduction of Baker street from four lanes to three lanes from the Hazeltine-Baker intersection out to Howard Avenue. Baker now has two travel lanes with a turning lane and bike lanes.

A light on Baker Street near Persell Middle School is to be replaced with school crossing signs that have a button to flash lights when pedestrians want to cross.