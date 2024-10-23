Candidate for Family Court Judge Charged With Election Law Violations

One of the candidates for Family Court Judge has been charged with election law violations.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a complaint on October 8 about possible election law violations. Following an investigation, Sally Jaroszynski has been charged with two counts of Misconduct in Relation to Petitions under New York State Election Law.

Jaroszynski was issued appearance tickets and will answer the charges at a later time.

Jaroszynski stated in a post on social media that she and her legal counsel are aware of the allegations and were denied copies of the “allegations, supporting statements, or copy of the alleged complaint received on October 8.”

She further stated, “I do know that the allegations involve two alleged Notary Public violations on Conservative Party nominating petitions that were filed in April 2024 and certified by the Chautauqua County Board of Elections also in April 2024. The statutory time to oppose or challenge my petitions has long passed. The timing of this appearance ticket is highly suspicious and I would pray that the public ask the right questions.”

Jaroszynski, who is a registered Republican, is running for Family Court Judge on the Working Families line. She lost the primary against Republican Peter Johnson for the Conservative line in June. Johnson has secured both the Republican and Conservative lines in November’s election.

WRFA contacted the Chautauqua County Board of Elections for additional information, but Commissioner Brian Abram replied that they could not comment as it’s an “on-going court proceeding.”