Catholic Charities Holding Open House Friday

Catholic Charities is holding an open house on Friday at its Celoron location.

The event also will include other local organizations, such as Goodskills and The Resource Center, that provide resources to the community.

It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Friday, June 7 at 42 Dunham Avenue.

Catholic Charities Chautauqua County district director Jessica Wolfe said, “We can help with things like basic emergency assistance, family safety and stabilization, and connecting mothers and families to WIC.”

The open house is free to attend. Refreshments will be available.

For more details on the programs and services offered by Catholic Charities in Jamestown and Chautauqua County, visit ccwny.org or call 716-484-9188.