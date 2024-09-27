CCIDA Hires Shelby Bilskie As Successor Chief Financial Officer

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has announced the addition of Shelby Bilskie to the position of Successor Chief Financial Officer.

Bilskie will work under current CFO Richard Dixon until his retirement in mid 2025. At that time, she will then become the IDA’s new CFO. The position is responsible for the financial and operations management of the IDA, along with the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation (CREDC) and Chautauqua County Capitol Resource Corporation (CRC).

Bilskie has more than a decade of experience in financial accounting, budgeting, forecasting, and reporting, most recently as the Senior Director of Financial Planning & Analysis – Corporate Officer (Treasurer) for Erie Management Group, LLC / Hero Biodiesel, LLC, a position she’s held since 2018. She’s also held the position of Senior Financial Analyst for Bluestem Brands (formerly Orchard Brands) from 2011 to 2018. Other past positions include manager of Warren County Speedway and teller at PNC Bank.

Bilskie is a 2010 graduate of Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, where she majored in mathematics with a special interest area and minor in statistics. She currently resides in Sugar Grove, Pennsylvania with her family.