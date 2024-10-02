Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Libraries Receive Public Library Construction Grants

State Senator George Borrello has announced that libraries in the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus system have been awarded state Public Library Construction Grants to assist with renovation and construction projects.

The funding will enable libraries to better meet the needs of their patrons by increasing accessibility and modernizing facilities while reducing operating costs. The awards are from $34 million in capital funds allocated by the Legislature for public library construction and renovation as part of the 2023-24 state budget.

Borrello said that funding libraries is one of the best investments that can be made in a community, “As I have said many times in the past, libraries are no longer just ‘the place with the books.’ They are community centers that provide vital services. They are also information and technology hubs that serve students, job seekers and people of all backgrounds.”

He said that over half of the over 1,000 public library buildings in communities across New York are over 60 years old. Another one third are more than three decades old.

Many of New York’s local public libraries are unable to accommodate users with disabilities, are energy inefficient and have outdated technologies.

Renovations designed to provide accessibility for patrons with disabilities are often given the highest priority

Libraries awarded funding through the New York State Library Construction Fund include:

Anderson-Lee Library in Silver Creek received $64,546 to upgrade the existing facilities of their library, making it a safer, more comfortable, and resilient community resource.

Bemus Point Public Library received $15,103 to update the circulation desk area and the public PC areas to provide more workspace, better work areas, and expanded storage.

Chautauqua Institution received $228,920 to completely replace the entire slate roofing system and associated roof flashings and accessories.

Clymer-French Creek Free Library received $31,578 to improve air control, electrical system, accessibility at entrance, safety of their outer shell and lighting on the outside of the building.

Dunkirk Public Library received $22,469 to increase building accessibility and improve the patron service area by installing an ADA ramp and redesign their circulation desk.

James Prendergast Library will receive $214,473 to improve patron/staff safety and usability of the library by updating the front entrance, circulation area, and desks.

Patterson Library in Westfield will receive $63,750 to update their outdated heating system to improve reliability, comfort, and energy efficiency.