Chautauqua Institution Celebrates 150th Birthday, Old First Night

Chautauqua Institution will be celebrating their 150th birthday as part of this year’s Old First Night today.

The institution was founded in 1874 as an educational experiment.

Admission will be free today starting at noon

The days highlights include the 10:45 a.m. lecture featuring author Amy Tan. She will be discussing her latest work, the Backyard Bird Chronicles.

A Tent Reenactment in Miller Park will take place all day, featuring a tent constructed by volunteers using original directions used by the early Chautauquans to build their summer accommodations.

Old First Night events will begin at 6:00 p.m. with music from Thursday Morning Brass, followed by vespers and the Drooping of the Lilies, which honors Chautauquans who are no longer with us.

The program concludes with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” accompanied by the Massey Memorial Organ.

Squonk: Brouhaha will then take place at 7:30 p.m.

The 150th Anniversary Birthday Cake and Drone Fireworks is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. at the Athenaeum Hotel.

For more information on these, and other special events, visit https://www.chq.org/150th-anniversary/